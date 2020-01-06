Man (50s) charged after robbery at shop in Cork last night

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Sean Murray Monday 6 Jan 2020, 8:44 AM
50 minutes ago 2,312 Views No Comments
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested and charged over a robbery at a shop in Ballydaheen, Mallow in Cork yesterday evening.

Just after 6.30pm, a man believed to have been carrying a knife entered the stop, threatened staff and demanded cash from the shop assistant.

He then left the scene with a sum of cash.

Gardaí, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, carried out a search of the area and a man in his 50s was arrested. 

The knife believed to have been used in the robbery was also recovered.

He was taken to Mallow Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Cork city District Court at 10.30am today. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

