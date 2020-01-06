Man (50s) charged after robbery at shop in Cork last night

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested and charged over a robbery at a shop in Ballydaheen, Mallow in Cork yesterday evening.
Just after 6.30pm, a man believed to have been carrying a knife entered the stop, threatened staff and demanded cash from the shop assistant.
He then left the scene with a sum of cash.
Gardaí, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, carried out a search of the area and a man in his 50s was arrested.
The knife believed to have been used in the robbery was also recovered.
He was taken to Mallow Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Cork city District Court at 10.30am today.
Comments are closed for legal reasons
COMMENTS