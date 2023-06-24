O'Donovan with late winner as Cork defeat Roscommon to reach All-Ireland last eight

Cork 1-14

Roscommon 0-16

A FRENETIC GAME was eventually settled by the scoring intervention of a defender sprung from the bench in the second half, Kevin O’Donovan the Cork hero as they reached the All-Ireland last eight next weekend.

A match the home side were in control of when Conor Corbett bundled home a 58th minute goal, started to slip from their grasp heading down the stretch.

Roscommon mounted a terrific fightback as they strung together five points on the bounce, Diarmuid Murtagh spearheading their charge, and they drew level with 69 minutes on the clock.

The tension was ratcheted up in injury-time but there was only one further scoring contribution, Nemo Rangers player O’Donovan punching over the winning point after a surging Ian Maguire break.

Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Micheal Martin saves from Diarmuid Murtagh. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Roscommon were left floored and finished the game with 14 men when Enda Smith, outstanding for so long, was shown a red card for an off-the-ball offence.

Roscommon were in the ascendancy at the break, narrowly by 0-7 to 0-6, but that position concealed the tale of a half where they bossed the exchanges.

Enda Smith was imperious in orchestrating the exchanges, while the Murtagh brothers, Ciaráin and Diarmuid, picked off five points between them.

They were full value for their 0-6 to 0-3 advantage after 19 minutes but only added a single point thereafter until the break as Cork began to get greater joy in turnovers.

Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Roscommon's Brian Stack and Cork's Steven Sherlock. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Roscommon were still four to the good by the 34th minute yet the initiative swung wildly in Cork’s direction before the break. They pressed up on Conor Carroll’s kickout to shift the tactical shape of the game and that yielded three points courtesy of a Steven Sherlock free, and efforts from play by Tommy Walsh and Matty Taylor.

More to follow…

Scorers for Cork: Steven Sherlock 0-5 (0-4f), Conor Corbett 1-0, Rory Maguire 0-2, Chris Óg Jones 0-2, Kevin O’Donovan 0-1, Luke Fahy 0-1, Tommy Walsh 0-1, Matty Taylor 0-1, Brian O’Driscoll 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh 0-6 (0-3f), Ciaráin Murtagh 0-5 (0-3f), Daire Cregg 0-2 (0-1 mark), Enda Smith 0-2, Conor Carroll 0-1 (0-1 ’45).

Advertisement

Cork

1. Míchéal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

4. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 6. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty),

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 3. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

12. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), 13. Sean Powter (Douglas), 10. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), 25. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), 15. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

Subs

21. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary) for McSweeney (34)

22. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Deane (temp) (44)

19. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for Shanley (48)

18. Tom Clancy (Clonakilty) for Fahy (60)

23. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for O’Hanlon (69)

Roscommon

1. Conor Carroll (Oranmore-Maree)

17. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys), 3. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s – captain), 4. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses), 6. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses), 7. Eoin McCormack (St Dominic’s)

8. Eddie Nolan (St Brigid’s), 9. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys)

10. Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), 11. Enda Smith (Boyle), 12. Cian McKeon (Boyle)

21. Donie Smith (Boyle), 14. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s), 15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs

22. Conor Cox (Éire Óg) for Donie Smith (inj) (34)

24. Daire Cregg (Boyle) for Ruane (45)

20. Keith Doyle (St Dominic’s) for Nolan (53)

23. Cian Connolly (Roscommon Gaels) for Hussey (61)

19. Richard Hughes (Roscommon Gaels) for Niall Daly (64)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

Written by Fintan O’Toole and posted on the42.ie

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.