This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three men receiving assistance after two Cork premises searched over suspected human trafficking

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 2:55 PM
11 minutes ago 1,123 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5162053
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

GARDAÍ IN CORK have carried out searches in relation suspected human trafficking.

An intelligence led operation took place on Sunday in relation to suspected human trafficking in the Cork North Garda Division.

Two premises in the Charleville/Mallow area were searched on foot of warrant and 24 adults present were interviewed.

Three men, who it is suspected were recently trafficked into Ireland, were removed from the properties and are receiving assistance.

The search took place with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, the Southern Region Dog Unit and gardaí from across North Cork Division.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie