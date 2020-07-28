Three men receiving assistance after two Cork premises searched over suspected human trafficking

GARDAÍ IN CORK have carried out searches in relation suspected human trafficking.

An intelligence led operation took place on Sunday in relation to suspected human trafficking in the Cork North Garda Division.

Two premises in the Charleville/Mallow area were searched on foot of warrant and 24 adults present were interviewed.

Three men, who it is suspected were recently trafficked into Ireland, were removed from the properties and are receiving assistance.

The search took place with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, the Southern Region Dog Unit and gardaí from across North Cork Division.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.