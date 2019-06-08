Cork and Shannon Airports are now designated entry points for pet dogs, cats and ferrets

CORK AND SHANNON Airports have been designated as approved entry points for pet dogs, cats and ferrets entering Ireland from non-EU/EEA countries, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced.

Under the EU Pet Travel Regulation, EU Member States must designate specific “Travellers’ Points of Entry” – ports through which pet dogs, cats and ferrets originating in non-EU/EEA countries are permitted to enter the EU country.

Dogs, cats and ferrets are grouped together in the EU legislation because those three species are susceptible to rabies. Ireland has been free from rabies since 1903.

Shannon and Cork Airports have been added to the list of existing approved Irish “Travellers’ Points of Entry” for the animals, which already includes Dublin Airport, Rosslare Europort and Port of Cork.

“This step acknowledges that increasingly, visitors to Ireland want to bring their pets – mainly dogs – with them, and would like to arrive in Ireland in Cork or Shannon,” Minister Creed said.

“Designating these airports as points of entry for non-EU pet dogs, cats and ferrets give these visitors more freedom to choose their point of entry into Ireland.”

Creed said the Department will “remain vigilant to ensure that rabies is not introduced to Ireland through the importation of dogs, cats or ferrets”.

“The risk to Ireland from rabies is low, but increasing movements of animals into and throughout Europe means that we must remain vigilant,” he said.

A pet dog, cat or ferret arriving into Ireland must be accompanied by original paperwork, not copies. The pet must arrive in Ireland within five days before or after the owners arrives.

More information on bringing dogs, cats and ferrets into Ireland can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website.