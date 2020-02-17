This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 February, 2020
'Ghost ship' that had been drifting in the Atlantic for over a year runs aground on Cork coast

Cork County Council has convened its oil spill assessment team in response to the grounding.

By Sean Murray Monday 17 Feb 2020, 7:12 AM
A CARGO SHIP that was abandoned in September 2018 and had been drifting since then ran aground near Ballycotton in east Cork yesterday during Storm Dennis.

Previously, 10 crew members had been rescued from the MV Alta by the US Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean.

It had been drifting since then and was last seen off the coast of west Africa before it yesterday came ashore on the Cork coastline.

Cork County Council said last night it had convened its oil spill assessment team as part of contingency plans in response to the grounding of the ship.

It is monitoring the ship in relation to any possible oil spillage or risk arising from its cargo.

The council said in a statement it “understands that the vessel was most likely diesel fuelled which poses less risk of pollution than heavy fuel oil”.

It added: “The exact risk level cannot be confirmed at this time. The ship will be inspected [today] in daylight and from a land vantage point in order to access this further.”

It is not believed that the wreck currently poses a risk to the special area of conservation in the Ballymacoda/Ballycotton area.

Regarding public safety, Cork County Council added that people should stay away from the wreck as it is located on a dangerous and inaccessible stretch of coastline and is in an unstable condition. 

Further updates will be issued as soon as information is available.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

