Cork fire crews deployed to 'potentially serious incident' that turned out to be smoke canister

CORK CITY FIRE Brigade has said it employed a full response to a potentially hazardous incident last night that turned out to be a smoke canister.

The incident happened when fire crews were called to the Tivoli Docks area after orange smoke was seen pouring from a rubbish disposal.

Security personnel had made the emergency call at about 6.45pm.

Cork City Fire Brigade crews including the Hazardous Material Unit responded to the call using full hazmat protocol.

The fire teams reviewed CCTV footage and also investigated the scene using breathing apparatus.

Last night at approx 18:45 we received a 999/112 call from security staff reporting of an Orange plume of smoke coming from a rubbish disposal unit.



Our crews including a Hazardous Material unit and Third Officer were mobilised to the Tivoli docks area.

After the investigations, the team declared the scene safe when it was determined that the orange smoke turned out to be a smoke canister in a refuse compactor.

Cork City Fire Brigade said it had responded appropriately to “a potentially serious incident”.