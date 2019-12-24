Child (10) among three stabbed during burglary in Cork

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been injured in an aggravated burglary in the Mayfield area of Cork overnight.

Two women aged in their 20s and 40s and a 10-year-old boy received stab wounds at a house on Glanmire Road at 11pm.

They were all taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. An 18-year-old woman in the house also received minor injuries.

Gardaí assisted by members of the Regional Support Unit have arrested a man in his 50s in relation to this incident.

He is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station and gardaí said investigations are continuing.