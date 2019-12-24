This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 24 December, 2019
Child (10) among three stabbed during burglary in Cork

An 18-year-old woman also received minor injuries.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 7:31 AM
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been injured in an aggravated burglary in the Mayfield area of Cork overnight.

Two women aged in their 20s and 40s and a 10-year-old boy received stab wounds at a house on Glanmire Road at 11pm.

They were all taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. An 18-year-old woman in the house also received minor injuries.

Gardaí assisted by members of the Regional Support Unit have arrested a man in his 50s in relation to this incident.

He is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station and gardaí said investigations are continuing.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

