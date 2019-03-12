This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork student (21) dies after being struck by car in the Netherlands

Aoife O’Connell was studying for a BA in Economics in Utrecht.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 1:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,661 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4536734
University College Cork
Image: GoogleMaps
University College Cork
University College Cork
Image: GoogleMaps

AN IRISHWOMAN HAS died in a road traffic collision in the Netherlands. 

Aoife O’Connell, a 21-year-old Cork student, was struck by a car in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Fort de Bilt area of Utrecht, local Dutch media has reported.

O’Connell died at the scene as a result of her injuries. The driver of the car fled the scene but later handed himself into police. 

O’Connell was a BA (Economics) International Pathway student at University College Cork and was on Erasmus in HU University of Applied Sciences Utrecht.

“UCC wishes to extend its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Aoife O’Connell, who sadly passed away in the Netherlands at the weekend,” a spokesperson for the university said. “UCC is providing support to Aoife’s family and friends at this difficult time”. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is providing consular assistance at this time. 

