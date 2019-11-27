This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) arrested and knife seized following attempted armed robbery at takeaway in Cork

A man entered the takeaway, armed with what is believed to be a knife, and threatened staff.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 9:28 AM
30 minutes ago 1,845 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4907843
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested following an attempted armed robbery at a takeaway in Cork. 

The incident happened shortly before midnight yesterday when gardaí at Anglesea Street garda station first received reports of a robbery. 

A man entered the takeaway, armed with what is believed to be a knife, and threatened staff. He left the scene empty-handed and no staff member of staff was injured. 

Following a search of the area, the man in his 20s was arrested on Tower Street and the knife believed to have been used in the incident was seized. 

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie