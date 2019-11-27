Man (20s) arrested and knife seized following attempted armed robbery at takeaway in Cork

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested following an attempted armed robbery at a takeaway in Cork.

The incident happened shortly before midnight yesterday when gardaí at Anglesea Street garda station first received reports of a robbery.

A man entered the takeaway, armed with what is believed to be a knife, and threatened staff. He left the scene empty-handed and no staff member of staff was injured.

Following a search of the area, the man in his 20s was arrested on Tower Street and the knife believed to have been used in the incident was seized.

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.