N20 Cork-Limerick road seen as important step in linking two of Ireland’s biggest city regions

DETAILS OF THE preferred route for the N/M20 Cork to Limerick road have been released.

The roadway has been identified as a priority investment in the Government’s National Development Plan 2021-2030 and is seen as an important step in linking two of Ireland’s biggest city regions.

The 80 kilometre new dual carriageway will stretch between Cork City and Limerick.

A walkway and greenway will also stretch along the route, connecting all the villages along the way.

The project seeks to improved connectivity while also reducing the high fatality rate on route between cities.

The road design will be developed during the next phase of the project.

Planned route published today.

It is thought bypasses of Mallow, New Twopothouse, Buttevant, Charleville and Banogue will remove traffic and heavy goods vehicles from these areas, significantly improving air quality and reducing noise levels.

The road will also allow for intercity journey time savings of up to 30 minutes for express bus services between Cork and Limerick, as well as improving journey times and reliability for local bus services along the N20 corridor.

Additionally, the project examined a range of rail-based options and has recommended the development of a ‘no change’ additional hourly rail service between the two cities, via Limerick Junction, reducing intercity rail journey times by over 20 minutes between Cork and Limerick.

The new rail service is being recommended by the project team for consideration within the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said today’s announcement is an important step forward in progressing a range of transportation solutions connecting Limerick and Cork that will incorporate public transport and active travel infrastructure for walking and cycling.

Upgrading of national road infrastructure will also deliver needed safety improvements for all users, said the minister.

“We look forward to hearing the views of the public now and to the project being delivered,” he said.

Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell raised the issue in the Dáil today, telling the Taoiseach that he would like to see a motorway along the route rather than a dual carriageway, stating it would be better value for money.

Micheál Martin said: “I would think the preferred solution is one that consists of building a dual carriageway or motorway along the existing M20. This is good news. We have an awful habit in this country of turning good news into bad news very fast, and into the next controversy. The routes have now been selected.”

“If the Deputy wants my honest view, it is this: let us get on with it,” he said.

Dee Ryan, CEO of Limerick Chamber said “today represents a significant step forward in improving regional connectivity in Ireland and developing an effective counter-balance to Dublin”.