Plans unveiled for 34-storey hotel tower in Cork

PLANS FOR A new 34-storey hotel tower have been unveiled as part of a redevelopment of Cork City’s Custom House Quay site.

The Tower Holdings Group – a New York-based development company with Irish owners – unveiled the plans today as part of a significant development of the city’s Cork Harbour Commissioners site.

The sale of the site was agreed by Port of Cork for about €5 million two years ago.

At 34 storeys, the tower would be the tallest building in Ireland, surpassing Capital Dock in Dublin and the Elysian in Cork. It will be a 240-bed hotel with 25 serviced apartments.

The developers say that the proposed development will include “a programme of cultural events, retail, food and beverage businesses, office space and recreational areas which will be fully accessible to the public, in an effort to create a realm for the wider community”.

Director of operations with the Tower Holdings Ireland, Conor Lee, said that the Custom House Quay development will be “the centrepiece of Cork’s new business district”.

“For the first time ever, this entire area will be fully opened up to the people of Cork,” he said.

The tower is designed by architecture firm, Gensler, in association with Henry J Lyons as local architects.

A formal planning application for the development is expected to be lodged later this month.