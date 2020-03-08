This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 8 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork University Hospital reschedules some outpatient appointments amid Covid-19 fears

Some outpatient appointment slots on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday be reduced or rescheduled.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 10:38 AM
1 hour ago 7,806 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5037676
Image: Cork University Hospital
Image: Cork University Hospital

CORK UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL has said that it will be reducing and rescheduling outpatient appointments over the next three days amid Covid-19 concerns.

This comes after a male patient in Cork University Hospital was diagnosed with the new coronavirus. He had been receiving treatment for a separate illness, which led to close contacts with healthcare workers at the hospital.

This represents the only confirmed case of community transmission in Ireland – the man hadn’t recently travelled from northern Italy, and wasn’t known to be in contact with someone who had travelled from an affected area.

A statement issued today said that from tomorrow 9 March until Wednesday 11 March, some outpatient appointments will be rescheduled.

An outpatient appointment is one to to see a consultant, or have a procedure carried out during the day, where an overnight hospital stay isn’t required. 

It also noted that the following hospital services will not be affected, and that patients should attend their appointments:

  • Dialysis
  • Dressing clinic
  • Warfarin clinic
  • Endoscopy
  • Cystic Fibrosis
  • Infusions
  • Chemotherapy
  • Radiation therapy

“All other appointments are being rescheduled, unless patients are directly contacted by the hospital to attend their scheduled appointment,” the statement said.

“Surgeries will proceed as normal unless patients are contacted by the hospital.”

Visiting restrictions were announced for the hospital earlier in the week, and remain throughout the hospital. 

Cork University Hospital apologised for any inconvenience this could cause for patients.

“CUH wish to thank the public for their patience and support at this time. The hospital will continue to keep the public updated.”

At Vincent’s University Hospital, visits to patients have been restricted indefinitely since yesterday, apart from some oncology patient visits.

Related Read

03.03.20 Q+A: Everything you need to know about the Covid-19 crisis and Ireland's response to it

Background

One new confirmed case of Covid-19 was announced last night, bringing the total in Ireland to 19. The majority of the confirmed cases so far are related to travel from northern Italy.

Three new cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to seven confirmed cases. The all-island total is now 26 cases. 

There are over 100,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 around the world. Almost 3,500 people have died from the virus so far, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fever
  • Breathing difficulties

The HSE’s advice page on the coronavirus says: “The risk of catching coronavirus in Ireland is still low to moderate. This may change. However, most people may continue to go to work, school and other public places, as usual.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie