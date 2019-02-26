This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Significant concerns' over infection control at Cork hospital following two superbug outbreaks

HIQA inspected the facility following the outbreaks in July and October last year.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 11:46 AM
50 minutes ago 2,343 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4513474
Cork University Hospital
Image: RollingNews.ie
Cork University Hospital
Cork University Hospital
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE HEALTH INFORMATION and Quality Authority (HIQA) has raised “significant concerns” over the ability of Cork University Hospital to control outbreaks of infection.

A report by the authority, made following an unannounced inspection at the hospital, found that the facility lacked the resources to control infections properly.

It came after 17 patients at the hospital were colonised by the CPE superbug – a potentially deadly infection that is hard to kill with antibiotics – during two separate outbreaks in July and October last year.

While the hospital implemented control measures to manage the outbreaks, HIQA inspectors said they found no evidence to assure them that these measures were effective.

“Observations made at the time of this inspection and subsequent information provided by the hospital did not assure HIQA that this ongoing issue was being comprehensively managed by the hospital at the time of the inspection,” the report said.

“It is HIQA’s view that more needs to be done locally by the hospital to effectively address the high risks identified during this inspection.”

Among the criticisms raised by the authority were that the hospital had insufficient resources to test for the superbug, or to isolate patients potentially infected with CPE, while they also found there was a lack of infection control training among staff.

Inspectors were initially informed by senior management that seven inpatients known to be colonised with CPE were confined to one ward.

However, during the course of the inspection, they were told that the patients were actually located across four different wards.

Meanwhile, a review of minutes of Executive Quality and Safety Committee meetings provided no evidence of how to prevent and control infections at the hospital.

Following the inspection, HIQA sought written assurance from the hospital’s CEO Tony McNamara over the management of the CPE superbug within Cork University Hospital.

McNamara told inspectors that the hospital would seek additional infection control staffing from the HSE and add CPE to the hospital’s risk register.

In a letter to the HSE, he said it was “imperative” that resources were made available to CUH to allow the superbug to be managed properly.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Family of Clodagh Hawe still searching for answers for why Alan murdered his wife and sons
    78,386  48
    2
    		Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    76,991  55
    3
    		Labour WILL back second Brexit referendum in effort to stop no-deal
    53,972  92
    Fora
    1
    		Social media firm Reddit is opening its first office outside of the US in Dublin
    6,212  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think Brexit will happen at the end of March?
    359  0
    3
    		Sligo is launching a stationless bike-sharing scheme in the city
    139  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Terry's self-interest on show as Sky get analysis of Sarri/Kepa controversy wrong
    72,241  54
    2
    		Wallaby Fardy turns down offer from Japan to re-sign with Leinster
    23,558  40
    3
    		'There were a lot of tears shed over the last year-and-a-half, a lot of dark times and a lot of sleepless nights'
    20,950  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A man who didn't get a job due to 'discrimination' inadvertently demonstrated what white privilege looks like
    10,306  6
    2
    		Now Bradley Cooper's ex-wife is getting in on the Gaga/Bradley rumours... it's The Dredge
    9,408  1
    3
    		Keep an eye on... Normani, the former Fifth Harmony star who even Beyoncé was excited to meet
    5,706  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    'When we tried to explain PKU to people in the past, they'd say we were mad, things are different now'
    GARDAí
    Revenue seizes cigarettes and tobacco worth €20,000 at Dublin Airport
    Revenue seizes cigarettes and tobacco worth €20,000 at Dublin Airport
    Man (50s) dies in workplace accident in west Cork
    Parents warned over online 'Momo challenge' that encourages children to self-harm
    DUBLIN
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    'It's been awful for the family': Gardaí release CCTV footage of Jón Jónsson's last seen movements
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    This busy Spar on Dublin's O'Connell St sold the winning €10.2m Lotto ticket
    ITALY
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie