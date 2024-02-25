Cork hold off late Waterford charge to land first win of hurling league

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Cork 1-21

Waterford 1-19

OFF THE MARK with home comforts helping to achieve a win for Cork today in the hurling league against Waterford.

Cork’s league struggles to date saw pressure applied before this game, but in a dress rehearsal eight weeks out from their championship encounter in Walsh Park, Pat Ryan’s team got over the line.

It transpired to be a close-run thing. Cork looked set to win at their ease midway through the second half. Jack O’Connor’s pace saw him burn the Waterford defence and finish to the corner of the net for a terrific goal, that pushed Cork nine clear, 1-17 ton 1-8.

Sean Walsh had bundled home a goal for Waterford in the 27th minute as they trailed by one at the break, before their situation looked grave during the second half. But Waterford shot ten points in the final quarter as they charged into contention, forcing Cork to work for their eventual victory.

