Plans for 469 homes in south Dublin on one of State's most valuable vacant sites

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has received an application for the construction of 469 build-to-rent homes on one of the most valuable vacant sites in the State.

Earlier this month, the planning authority received an application from construction company Cornel Living to build 453 apartments and 16 houses on land between the Old Bray Road and the N11 in Cornselscourt in south Dublin.

The site currently contains a small car park and mostly comprises of grassland.

The land was registered as a vacant site by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council more than a year ago, and valued at €12 million in June 2018.

It was previously owned by Fellhurst, a company which dissolved last year but which was connected to Dunnes Stores, which operates a supermarket hundreds of metres from the site.

The vacant site in south Dublin Source: Google Maps

The company had sought to prevent the land from being placed on the vacant site register and also applied for planning permission to retain the use of the 5,000 sq m site as a car park.

Permission was granted by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown for the development, before the site was added to the vacant sites register in February 2018.

Owners of properties added to the vacant sites register can levied by up to 7% of the value of land, meaning the levy on the land at Cornelscourt would have been up to €840,000 from this year.

A decision on Cornel Living’s application to An Bord Pleanála is expected to be made in August.