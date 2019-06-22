This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 22 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plans for 469 homes in south Dublin on one of State's most valuable vacant sites

The land in Cornelscourt is valued at €12 million.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 3:13 PM
35 minutes ago 4,118 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4693666
The €12m site at Cornelscourt in south Dublin
Image: Google Streetview
The €12m site at Cornelscourt in south Dublin
The €12m site at Cornelscourt in south Dublin
Image: Google Streetview

AN BORD PLEANÁLA has received an application for the construction of 469 build-to-rent homes on one of the most valuable vacant sites in the State.

Earlier this month, the planning authority received an application from construction company Cornel Living to build 453 apartments and 16 houses on land between the Old Bray Road and the N11 in Cornselscourt in south Dublin.

The site currently contains a small car park and mostly comprises of grassland.

The land was registered as a vacant site by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council more than a year ago, and valued at €12 million in June 2018.

It was previously owned by Fellhurst, a company which dissolved last year but which was connected to Dunnes Stores, which operates a supermarket hundreds of metres from the site.

Vacant site The vacant site in south Dublin Source: Google Maps

The company had sought to prevent the land from being placed on the vacant site register and also applied for planning permission to retain the use of the 5,000 sq m site as a car park.

Permission was granted by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown for the development, before the site was added to the vacant sites register in February 2018.

Owners of properties added to the vacant sites register can levied by up to 7% of the value of land, meaning the levy on the land at Cornelscourt would have been up to €840,000 from this year. 

A decision on Cornel Living’s application to An Bord Pleanála is expected to be made in August.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie