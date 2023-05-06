Anti-monarchy protestors arrested ahead of King Charles' coronation

ANTI-MONARCHY PROTESTORS have been arrested in London this morning, ahead of the coronation of King Charles.

London Metropolitan Police confirmed that it had made seven arrests this morning of individuals who are being held on suspicion of breaching the peace.

Among those arrested was Graham Smith, chief executive of chief executive of the anti-monarchy group Republic.

Footage showed Smith being apprehended by police in St Martin’s Lane, near Trafalgar Square.

Republic tweeted this morning that Smith and five others had been arrested:

This morning, @GrahamSmith_ and 5 members of our team were arrested. Hundreds of placards were seized. Is this democracy? #NotMyKing #Coronation — Republic (@RepublicStaff) May 6, 2023 Republic / Twitter

London Metropolitan Police confirmed that it had made seven arrests this morning of individuals who are being held on suspicion of breaching the peace.

The Met said that four arrests had been made in the in the area of St Martin’s Lane. Those arrested were being held :on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance”, police said.

The Met said that they had seized “lock-on” devices. A further three people were arrested in the Wellington Arch. Police said they were “held on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage”.

Protest group Just Stop Oil also said about 13 demonstrators have been arrested on The Mall ahead of the coronation.

A spokeswoman for the campaign group said five demonstrators were also arrested at Downing Street.

She told the PA news agency the group’s plan was “only to display T-shirts and flags”, adding:

This is a dystopian nightmare.

Advertisement

‘Not my king’

Earlier, pictures appeared to show demonstrators in yellow “Not My King” T-shirts,including Smith, having their details taken by officers.

In one video, an officer says:

“I’m not going to get into a conversation about that – they are under arrest, end of.”

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police announced they would have an “extremely low threshold” for protests during the coronation celebrations, and that demonstrators could expect “swift action”.

After the apparent arrests, Republic activist Luke Whiting, 26, told the PA news agency:

“Six Republic members have been arrested including the CEO as the demonstration was starting at the edge of Trafalgar Square.

“It is unclear why, potentially it is because one of them was carrying a megaphone.

It is unclear exactly whether the police are using these new powers and whether they are misusing them to stop protest happening.

One woman in a Republic T-shirt who was arrested told PA:

“We had a delivery of placards ready for the protest and then the tactical support unit questioned us as to how we we had got through the road closures.

“They questioned whether what we were doing was a delivery.

They then said they found evidence of means of locking on, of items that could be used to lock on, and they arrested us.

Officers carried her away from where she had been standing outside a Tesco store.

Two men who appeared to have been part of the same demonstration were carried away by officers into a marked police van.

The policing operation is set to see 11,500 police officers on duty.

With reporting from Press Association