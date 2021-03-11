#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 11 March 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 10 deaths and 592 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by NPHET this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 6:23 PM
16 minutes ago 24,752 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5378245
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 592 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said this evening.

NPHET also reported 10 additional deaths of people with Covid-19. There has now been a total of 4,509 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 225,179 confirmed incidences of the disease. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 299 are men / 288 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 253 in Dublin, 52 in Kildare, 35 in Donegal, 33 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 191 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 359 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. There were 32 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said: “Today marks one year since we reported Ireland’s first death related to COVID-19. More than 4,500 people have lost their lives with this disease. We remember them, and their families and friends, as well as the many people who remain seriously ill or who are dealing with long-term health issues because of COVID-19.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We now have three vaccines and a fourth authorised by the European Medicines Agency today, which offers us a way out of this pandemic. We must continue to protect as many people as possible from the severe effects of Covid-19 and to give people a chance to become vaccinated over the next number of weeks and months.

“Your efforts to limit contacts and follow the public health advice is not in vain, it is to protect people and it directly saves lives.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie