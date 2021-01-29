#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 29 January 2021
Coronavirus: 48 deaths and 1,254 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 29 Jan 2021, 5:29 PM
22 minutes ago 21,783 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5339248
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,254 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this evening.

Additionally, 48 more people have died in Ireland with the virus. 45 of these deaths occurred in January.

To date, there have been 193,892 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 3,214 deaths reported. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 587 are among men and 658 are among women;
  • 54% are among people under the age of 45;
  • The median age is 42;
  • 437 are in Dublin; 146 are in Cork; 76 are in Meath; 69 are in Wexford; 62 are in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,518 patients are in hospital, of which 211 are in ICU. There have been 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

