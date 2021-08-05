Coronavirus: 1,491 new cases confirmed, as Holohan asks people to 'risk assess' weekend plans

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,491 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as the Chief Medical Officer asked people to “risk assess” their weekend plans.

The Department of Health has reported that 193 patients in hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus disease and a total of 28 people are in intensive care units with the illness.

Yesterday, 1,314 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 187 patients with the illness in hospital, 30 of whom were in intensive care.

As of yesterday there has been a total of 5,044 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland. Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that vaccination was “a real way out of this pandemic”.

“The positive news is that take-up in Ireland is extremely high, which shows people understand the benefits for themselves and for their communities of getting vaccinated.

Those with at least a first dose in the over 40s is over 90%, in the over 30s it is 84%, in the 18 to 29 year age group it is over 73%, and in the 16-17 year age group, it is over 46%.

“These figures continue to increase, and each person who has come forward should be commended.

“It’s understandable that after the period of time that Covid-19 has been with us, that some people become tired of it. But the virus does not become tired. It doesn’t care if we are fed up, it only sees the opportunity to spread from person to person when we let our guard down.

Risk assess your plans this weekend. Remember that if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all, you should err on the side of caution and stay at home – do not meet up with others, and do not go to work.

“If you are an employer, remind your employees to continue working from home where possible for now, and not to attend work with any Covid-19 symptoms. Vaccines work, but they must also be supported by us all choosing to act as safely as possible.”

The Chief Medical Officer said on Tuesday that Covid-19 outbreaks were originating after symptomatic people attended workplaces or social events.