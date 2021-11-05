Coronavirus: 3,903 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,903 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 463 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 90 were receiving intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 3,024 new cases of Covid-19, 458 people with the virus in hospital and 90 in ICUs.

There have been over 3,000 Covid cases reported a day for the past three days in a row.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Wednesday that there had been 56 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,492.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan advised those who are not yet vaccinated to sign up for one, and for everyone to remember to adhere to public-health measures.

This is a very concerning figure and a stark reminder that this virus is highly contagious.



"This is not a situation any of us want to be in, but our reality remains that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic."

“These are the tools we are all so familiar with,” he said, “washing hands, covering coughs, wearing masks, choosing outdoor or well-ventilated indoor activities where possible and maintaining a social distance.

“If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 do not meet up with others at school, work or socially – including in your own home. Self-isolate immediately and arrange a test.”