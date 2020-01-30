WHO recommends urgent action over coronavirus but stops short of declaring worldwide emergency

THE WORLD HEALTH Organisation has called for urgent global actions to quash the spread of the coronavirus but stopped short of declaring an official Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The watchdog’s monitoring board met in Geneva this afternoon to discuss the current outbreak of 2019-novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

In a public statement, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) commended the speed of the responses by impacted countries so far and singled out China for praise for its transparency.

However, it also said it remained concerned about some countries unpreparedness and urged “leaders in all countries to take immediate action to ensure that they have the necessary capacities in place”.

The GPMB made six specific recommendations, including

That countries institutions, communities and partners should share all relevant information openly and rapidly.

That all countries – even if they haven’t been impacted – should dedicate resources to building preparedness to prevent, detect, inform about and respond to the virus.

That the research and development community ‘urgently accelerate the coordinated development of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics against the coronavirus’.

That all countries should support the WHO in its central role to respond to the outbreak.

That all donors, including governments, the World Bank and Regional Development Banks, should financially support lower resourced countries.

That countries, institutions, the media and WHO should regularly and proactively communicate factual information about the outbreak – including how to prepare for and prevent infection – in a transparent, timely, accurate and open manner.

The virus has so far killed 170 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

China’s National Health Commission said today that 7,711 people had been infected. Outside China, Macau and Hong Kong there have been at least 80 infections reported – including in the US, France and Germany.

Here, the Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday began advising Irish citizens against all non-essential travel to China.

In a briefing to journalists this afternoon, the HSE said there is no confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Ireland.

Advice to members of the public who are experiencing symptoms and who have been to the Wuhan, Hubei province within 14 days, or who have had contact with someone who had the infection, is to contact their GP. People are advised to do this by phone, rather than attending the GP’s surgery and putting other patients or staff there at risk.

The HSE's advice for anyone concerned they could have the coronavirus. Dr John Cuddihy of the HSE's HPSC stressing today that there are no confirmed cases in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/ON9yIslRZR — Michelle Hennessy (@michellehtweet) January 30, 2020 Source: Michelle Hennessy /Twitter

The HSE said there is a moderate likelihood of further cases in the EU – so far there have been 10, but none of those were in the UK or Ireland.

The HSE’s High Consequences Infectious Diseases Planning and Coordination Group (HCID) has been putting contingency plans in place since early January. Hospitals have critical care surge plans to deal with increased capacity demand and the National Ambulance Service has triage and treatment protocols in place related to the virus.

Yesterday Health Minister Simon Harris briefed a cabinet subcommittee on the issue and confirmed that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had held its first meeting in relation to the outbreak on Monday.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.