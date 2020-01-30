This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 30 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

WHO recommends urgent action over coronavirus but stops short of declaring worldwide emergency

It follows a meeting of the WHO emergency committee on the virus in Geneva today.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 5,254 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4985914
Image: Shutterstock/creativeneko
Image: Shutterstock/creativeneko

THE WORLD HEALTH Organisation has called for urgent global actions to quash the spread of the coronavirus but stopped short of declaring an official Public Health Emergency of International Concern. 

The watchdog’s monitoring board met in Geneva this afternoon to discuss the current outbreak of 2019-novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

In a public statement, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) commended the speed of the responses by impacted countries so far and singled out China for praise for its transparency. 

However, it also said it remained concerned about some countries unpreparedness and urged “leaders in all countries to take immediate action to ensure that they have the necessary capacities in place”.

The GPMB made six specific recommendations, including 

  • That countries institutions, communities and partners should share all relevant information openly and rapidly.
  • That all countries – even if they haven’t been impacted – should dedicate resources to building preparedness to prevent, detect, inform about and respond to the virus.
  • That the research and development community ‘urgently accelerate the coordinated development of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics against the coronavirus’.
  • That all countries should support the WHO in its central role to respond to the outbreak. 
  • That all donors, including governments, the World Bank and Regional Development Banks, should financially support lower resourced countries.
  • That countries, institutions, the media and WHO should regularly and proactively communicate factual information about the outbreak – including how to prepare for and prevent infection – in a transparent, timely, accurate and open manner.

The virus has so far killed 170 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

China’s National Health Commission said today that 7,711 people had been infected. Outside China, Macau and Hong Kong there have been at least 80 infections reported – including in the US, France and Germany. 

Here, the Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday began advising Irish citizens against all non-essential travel to China.

In a briefing to journalists this afternoon, the HSE said there is no confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Ireland.

Advice to members of the public who are experiencing symptoms and who have been to the Wuhan, Hubei province within 14 days, or who have had contact with someone who had the infection, is to contact their GP. People are advised to do this by phone, rather than attending the GP’s surgery and putting other patients or staff there at risk. 

Related Reads

30.01.20 Coronavirus deaths in China spike as global health emergency could be declared today
29.01.20 Human-to-human transmission of coronavirus outside China is worrying, says WHO
29.01.20 British Airways suspends all direct flights to and from mainland China as coronavirus death toll rises

The HSE said there is a moderate likelihood of further cases in the EU – so far there have been 10, but none of those were in the UK or Ireland. 

The HSE’s High Consequences Infectious Diseases Planning and Coordination Group (HCID) has been putting contingency plans in place since early January. Hospitals have critical care surge plans to deal with increased capacity demand and the National Ambulance Service has triage and treatment protocols in place related to the virus. 

Yesterday Health Minister Simon Harris briefed a cabinet subcommittee on the issue and confirmed that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had held its first meeting in relation to the outbreak on Monday.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie