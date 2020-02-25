This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus and Brexit talks add urgency to government formation, says Simon Coveney

The tánaiste was speaking in Brussels at an EU special summit.

By Press Association Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 2:03 PM
39 minutes ago 2,629 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5021178
Simon Coveney said that coronavirus and Brexit have added to the necessity of forming a government.
Image: Donall Farmer/PA Wire/PA Images
Simon Coveney said that coronavirus and Brexit have added to the necessity of forming a government.
Simon Coveney said that coronavirus and Brexit have added to the necessity of forming a government.
Image: Donall Farmer/PA Wire/PA Images

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY said that the coronavirus and ongoing Brexit negotiations add further urgency to forming a government in Ireland.

Simon Coveney was speaking in Brussels ahead of the special EU Council summit.

Coveney warned Brexit will dominate Irish politics for the foreseeable future.

“I think it will because the future relationship with the UK is something that is going to fundamentally impact on the health of the Irish economy, its growth rates and how goods come and go in and out of our markets which is based on exports with the rest of the EU, but also with the rest of the world,” he said.

“So, of course if we could have a government in place following on from the general election recognising the mandates that all parties have that would be great, but I’m afraid it’s not as simple as that, if it was we would making more progress on it.

“I think it’s going to take some more time to deal with the new realities of Irish politics which is that the political landscape is quite fractured, and certainly Fine Gael will try to be be constructive in terms of how we move forward.

“In many ways the meetings that Helen [McEntee, the Minister for European Affairs] and I are having today are a reminder of why it’s important for a new government to be formed soon.”

His comments come ahead of a meeting between the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail later today.

Related Read

25.02.20 Irish tourists advised to avoid 10 Italian towns as first coronavirus case in south of country confirmed

It is the first time Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin will hold talks since the general election.

On Monday, Mr Varadkar described the meeting as “exploratory discussions”, adding that his party is still preparing to go into opposition.

The Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has also scheduled talks with Sinn Féin following on from discussions with the party on Monday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie