Coronavirus: 1,179 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,179 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 91 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 22 in intensive care units.

Yesterday, 1,337 new cases were reported, with 78 patients with the illness in hospital, 22 of them in intensive care.

Meanwhile, fresh figures from the Government’s Covid data hub, published yesterday, showed that with some 110,673 vaccines administered on Friday, 73.8% of the population aged 16 or over have now received at least one dose.

This morning, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said Ireland is in for a “bumpy journey” over the coming weeks as the vaccine roll-out continues because of the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

“Thankfully community positivity from testing reduced yesterday from 8.4% to 6.7%,” he tweeted.

“Now 77% of people partially vaccinated and almost 64% fully. A white knuckle ride of vaccines versus Delta but let’s get there.”

On Saturday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he expects “a high volume of cases” over the coming weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We’re going to keep a very close eye on the hospitalisations that result from that and illness that results from that, and mortality of course,” he said.

The Taoiseach is expected to meet with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and other public health officials on Wednesday ahead a final of the expected reopening of indoor dining from 26 July.