Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Coronavirus: No deaths and 164 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 5:55 PM
5 minutes ago 10,458 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5186864
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing on Monday.
Image: Sam Boal
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing on Monday.
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing on Monday.
Image: Sam Boal

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 164 cases of Covid-19 identified in Ireland, health officials confirmed this evening. 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 28,363.

There have also been no further deaths associated with the disease. The total number of people with Covid-19 who have died remains at 1,777.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 83 are men and 81 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • 80 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 21 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 93 are in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Cork, 8 in Carlow, 6 in Waterford, 6 in Offaly and the remaining 10 cases are in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon. 

Dr. Ronan Glynn, the acting Chief Medical Officer, said: “We have seen a significant number of cases in Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days.

“I would urge people everywhere to follow the public health advice and reduce mixing of households where at all possible. 

As we head into autumn when people are more likely to have cold or flu-like symptoms please do not adopt a wait and see approach.

“The greatest protection you can give your family and friends is to isolate as soon as you have any symptoms and contact your GP by phone. Remember, there should be no charge for either a consultation with your GP nor for a Covid-19 test should you require one.”

