Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 26 October 2021
Coronavirus: 2,193 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 24,762 Views 51 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5584168
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,193 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, there were 513 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 97 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,725 new cases of Covid-19, 497 people with the virus in hospital and 99 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said last Wednesday that there had been 63 deaths notified in the past week, bringing to 5,369 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

This evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he was “increasingly worried about the rising incidence of the disease nationwide”.

“Our primary focus now must be to protect the most vulnerable from Covid-19.

“We are seeing a continuing increase in hospitalisation and intensive care admissions – a substantial amount of whom are not fully vaccinated – placing our frontline healthcare services, including non-Covid care, under significant pressure.

“It is essential that we do everything we can to break the chains of transmission of the Delta variant, in the community, in the workplace and in our homes. If you experience symptoms of Covid-19, even if you are vaccinated, please stay at home, isolate from others and arrange a free test immediately.

“If you have not done so already, please choose to protect yourself by availing of your free Covid-19 vaccine which will significantly reduce your risk of severe illness if you contract the disease.

“The vaccine, our best defence against Covid-19, is not the only tool we have to drive down the spread of the disease.

“Please continue to regularly wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, open windows and ensure spaces are well ventilated, wear masks on public transport, shops, indoor workplaces and crowded outdoor areas, and by keeping a safe 2m distance from others as much as possible.”

