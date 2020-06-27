This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 27 June, 2020
Coronavirus: Six further deaths and 23 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 5:34 PM
30 minutes ago 22,111 Views 44 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5134944
CMO Tony Holohan during a briefing earlier this week.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has confirmed that a further six patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 23 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

The figures were released by the Department this evening.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,437. It also brings the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland to 1,734, including two denotifications of deaths which were previously reported as a result of the virus. 

The increase in the number of new cases to 23 has prompted concerns within the Department of Health. 

“High levels of compliance to public health advice to date has enabled further reopening of economic and social life,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said. 

“However, of the 23 cases reported today, 10 cases – 43% – are in younger adults aged under 35 years. A further 8 cases – 35% – are in those aged between 35-54.

“This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups.

“In recent days, for example, some cases have had large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days. Covid-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously.”

We are two days out from entering Phase 3 of the roadmap out of lockdown. Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and barbers, are all preparing to reopen within public guidelines.  

