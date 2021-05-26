Coronavirus: 448 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed an additional 448 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as of midnight last night.

The figures were released by the Department of Health in a statement this evening.

The Department also said that there are 99 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19, with 41 of those patients in ICU.

There was no information on the number of deaths due to Covid-19.

The Department has also noted that current case numbers may change with any future data validation

Daily reporting of figures has been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the HSE.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Daily positive swab results are reported from laboratories to the HSE’s contact management programme.

Yesterday, there were 365 cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland, with 103 patients receiving treatment in hospital. 41 of these patients were in ICU.