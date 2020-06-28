Coronavirus: One further death and three new cases confirmed in Ireland

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has confirmed that a further one patient diagnosed with Covid-19 has died and there are three new cases of the disease in Ireland.

The figures were released by the Department this evening.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,439. It also brings the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland to 1,735, including the denotification of one death which were previously reported as a result of the virus.

The latest figures from the Department come as CMO Dr Tony Holohan and Professor Nolan have warned against travel abroad following an increase in the number of imported cases from other countries over the past two weeks.

Earlier this week, Professor Philip Nolan revealed that 13 cases of the virus have been imported from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Portugal, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the US in the last two weeks.