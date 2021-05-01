#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 1 May 2021
Coronavirus: Three further deaths and 569 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were released by the Department of Health this afternoon.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 1 May 2021, 4:12 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A FURTHER 569 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland, public health officials have said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed that three more people with Covid-19 have died.

This now brings the total Covid-19 death toll to 4,906 and the total number of confirmed cases to 249,437.

Of the cases notified today: 

  • 268 are men / 290 are women
  • 78% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 26 years old

As of 8am today, 123 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU.

There has been five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health also said that as of last Thursday, 29 April, 1,097,742 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Some 430,102 people have received their second dose.

