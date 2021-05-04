#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 4 May 2021
Coronavirus: Two deaths and 383 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 4 May 2021, 5:54 PM
Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn at a NPHET press briefing last week.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A FURTHER 383 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by public health officials this evening.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed that two more people with Covid-19 have died.

This now brings the total Covid-19 death toll to 4,908 and the total number of confirmed cases to 250,672.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 194 are men and 189 are women
  • 79% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 28 years old
  • 129 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 25 in Louth and the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

More to follow…

Orla Dwyer
