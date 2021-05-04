Coronavirus: Two deaths and 383 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 383 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by public health officials this evening.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed that two more people with Covid-19 have died.

This now brings the total Covid-19 death toll to 4,908 and the total number of confirmed cases to 250,672.

Of the cases notified today:

194 are men and 189 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

129 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 25 in Louth and the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

More to follow…