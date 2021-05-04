Coronavirus: Two deaths and 383 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 383 cases of Covid-19 have been reported by public health officials this evening.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed that two more people with Covid-19 have died.
This now brings the total Covid-19 death toll to 4,908 and the total number of confirmed cases to 250,672.
Of the cases notified today:
- 194 are men and 189 are women
- 79% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 28 years old
- 129 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 25 in Louth and the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties.
More to follow…
