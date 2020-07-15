Coronavirus: Two further deaths and 14 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further two people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died is now 1,748.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 14 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,683.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said this evening: “National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday and will meet again on Thursday to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19.

“We are at a sensitive stage in the pandemic – this requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community. Continue to follow public health advice,” he said.