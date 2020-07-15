This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 15 July, 2020
Coronavirus: Two further deaths and 14 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 7:30 PM
35 minutes ago 24,760 Views 65 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Updated 1 minute ago

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further two people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died. 

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died is now 1,748. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 14 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,683. 

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said this evening: “National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday and will meet again on Thursday to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19.

“We are at a sensitive stage in the pandemic – this requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community. Continue to follow public health advice,” he said. 

 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

