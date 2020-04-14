This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 41 deaths and 548 new cases confirmed, plus 284 positive cases from March backlog

The latest figures were provided at a briefing at the Department of Health this evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 62,116 Views 98 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073978
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 41 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, according to the latest figures provided by the Department of Health this evening.

There are also 548 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Ireland. Alongside that, a further 284 cases have been confirmed from the backlog being processed by a laboratory in Germany.

In all, 406 people have now died from Covid-19 in Ireland and there are 11,479 confirmed cases.

A summary of the 41 new deaths shows: 

  • 36 deaths located in the east, four in the west and one in the south of the country
  • These deaths included 16 females and 25 males
  • The median age of today’s reported deaths is 85
  • 31 of the 41 who died were reported as having underlying health conditions

The cases confirmed from the lab in Germany represent the processing of a backlog of Irish samples, some of which date back to mid-March.

On Saturday, Minister for Health Simon Harris said it is hoped the remainder of this backlog – around 10,000 cases - would be processed by the end of this week. The cases confirmed in German labs are outlined separately from the new cases confirmed from Irish labs in today’s update from the Department of Health.

Today’s report also confirms that as of midnight last night, 90,646 tests have been carried out. Of these tests, 62,952 have been completed in Irish laboratories and 2,694 have been completed in a laboratory in Germany. 

Over the past week, 20,468 tests were carried out in Irish laboratories and of these, 4,233 were positive. 

“Having come through a challenging few weeks, we have significantly strengthened testing capacity and will continue to do so over the coming week, to put us in a very strong position to identify and suppress the virus,” Dr Cillian De Gascun, chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s expert advisory group said. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan added: “We remain concerned about the prevalence of Covid-19 in nursing homes and residential care settings. 

“The National Public Health Emergency Team is monitoring developments in these facilities and continues to advance supports and actions where needed. 

“From the beginning, we have been aware that vulnerable groups, including the elderly, are at greater risk from this virus. These groups will continue to be our priority.” 

Restrictions placed upon the people of Ireland are set to remain in place until 5 May at the earliest, with efforts continuing to flatten the curve of new cases of the virus here.

On Sunday, senior public health official Professor Philip Nolan said lifting these restrictions would have to be done very carefully to avoid a “potentially very dangerous” second wave of cases of Covid-19 here.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin and from Michelle Hennessy at the Department of Health

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (98)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie