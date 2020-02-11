This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 11 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Death toll in China passes 1,000 as coronavirus concerns grow

The death toll is beyond that of the outbreak of SARs in 2002.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 7:11 AM
39 minutes ago 3,293 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5002413
A government staff member adjusts a loudspeaker in Wuhan.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A government staff member adjusts a loudspeaker in Wuhan.
A government staff member adjusts a loudspeaker in Wuhan.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE DEATH TOLL from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has passed 1,000 people, health authorities announced early this morning.

The daily number of deaths from the virus has also topped 100 for the first time as the contagion continues to spread.

Though more offices and stores in China have reopened after the extended Lunar New Year break, many people appear to be staying at home.

Public health authorities are watching closely to see whether workers’ returning to cities and business resuming worsens the spread of the virus.

Another 108 deaths were reported over the previous 24 hours, the National Health Commission said in a daily update.

That increased the total to 1,016 deaths, well beyond the toll taken by the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS which comes from the same family of coronaviruses as the current deadly pathogen.

Newly confirmed cases fell slightly to 2,478 from 3,062 the day before, bringing the total to 42,638 on the mainland, some of whom have since been cured and released from hospital.

The updates come as health authorities confirm one of the hundreds of people recently evacuated from China to US military bases has the virus, with the person joining 13 confirmed cases across the country.

The outbreak’s persistence is dimming optimism that the near-quarantine of around 60 million people and other disease-control measures might be working.

In Ireland, there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

The UK, meanwhile, declared the virus a “serious and imminent threat to public health” and said it would forcibly detain infected people if necessary.

France tested scores of children and their parents after five British tourists contracted the virus at a ski resort.

The director-general of the World Health Organisation said the agency is still unable to predict where the outbreak is heading but that he believes there is still an opportunity to contain it.

“In recent days, we have seen some concerning instances of onward transmission from people with no travel history to China, like the cases reported in France yesterday and the UK today,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The detection of the small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire, but for now, it’s only a spark.”

China

In Beijing, there were few signs of activity. The capital’s broad avenues were largely free of traffic and thousands of rental bikes stood in long ranks with hardly a customer.

Tourist attractions such as the Forbidden City remained closed, as did schools, and many people worked from home, hoping to avoid crowds.

Iris Ke, who works for an advertising company, said she plans to wait until next week to go back to the office.

“We just need to have a little more sense of self-protection,” said Ke. “Life goes on anyway. How come we stop going outside or stop working simply because of fear of disease? We can’t do that.”

china-guizhou-danzhai-novel-coronavirus-prevention-and-control-cn Local epidemic prevention workers check the information of passing vehicles and passengers at a check point at Kongqing Village of Danzhai County. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Those shops and restaurants that did open found few customers.

Related Reads

10.02.20 Coronavirus: Four more patients test positive after meeting with businessman
10.02.20 UK government declares coronavirus a 'serious and imminent threat to public health'

At the Sanyuanli market in Beijing, the stalls were stocked with pork, mutton, seafood and vegetables and shoppers wore face masks.

“The number of customers here is down a lot, maybe by more than half,” said Liu Ying, who sells walnuts, cashews and other specialities. “But you can see a lot of people calling in orders, so we’re slowly getting busy again.”

The Beijing city government told residential compounds in the capital to close their gates, check visitors for fever and record their identities.

The government also warned people to strictly abide by regulations requiring wearing of masks in public and to avoid group activities.

More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Of those, 135 are from a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government was considering testing everyone remaining on board of the 3,711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess, which would require them to remain aboard until results were available.

The UK issued its “imminent threat” declaration after a British man who caught the virus in Singapore in January appeared to be linked to several other confirmed cases in Europe.

With reporting by Dominic McGrath

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie