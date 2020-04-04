Coronavirus: 17 more deaths and 331 new cases in Ireland

A FURTHER 331 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this evening, while a further 17 people have died from the virus in Ireland.

There are now 137 confirmed deaths from the virus in Ireland, with 4,604 confirmed cases.

Of the patients who died, 13 were men and 4 were women. 13 of those who died had an underlying health condition.

15 of the 17 people who died were in the east of the country, one was located in the west and one was in south of the country.

The median age of the deaths reported today was 81.

The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland now sits at 4,604.

Data released today, covering cases recorded up until Thursday, show that 52% of cases of Covid-19 in Ireland are female and 48% are male.

The median age of these confirmed cases is 48 and there are 206 clusters involving 838 cases.

A total of 1,118 people have been hospitalised due to the illness, representing 28% of the number of confirmed cases. Of those hospitalised, 158 people were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

Yesterday, the death toll climbed above 100 and, earlier today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that 40 clusters of the virus had been identified in nursing homes in the country.

Over 1,000 people nationwide have been hospitalised due to the illness, while the latest figures show over 150 patients have been admitted to an intensive care unit.

It’s expected that the current restrictions in place in Ireland, such as school closures and non-essential workers being told to stay at home, will be extended beyond mid-April.

The government and health officials have said these measures have helped to stall the spread of the virus, but a decision on extending the measures is expected to be announced next week.

With reporting from Conal Thomas