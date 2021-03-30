Coronavirus: 14 deaths and 368 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 368 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, 14 more people have died with the virus.

12 of the deaths occurred in March, one in February, and one in January.

The latest update from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 235,444 and the number of people who have died to 4,681.

Of today’s cases:

181 are men and 182 are women

67% are under 45

The median age is 34

127 are in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

At 8am today, 310 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, with 67 in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations were made in the last 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate currently stands at 164.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Roscommon, Sligo and Kilkenny have no new cases recorded in today’s figures.

Several counties – Longford, Waterford, Galway, Leitrim, and Clare – have recorded fewer than five cases each.

The national incidence rate is highest in Offaly at 474.6 cases per 100,000, followed by Donegal, Dublin, and Kildare at 278.9, 246, and 227 respectively.

Validation of data by the Health Protection Surveillence Centre (HPSC) has led to the denotification of two cases that had previously been confirmed, which is reflected in the current running total of 235,444.

Cabinet has met this afternoon to consider the restrictions to be in effect from next month following advice from NPHET, which convened yesterday evening.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to make a nationwide announcement around 6pm.

It is understood that the next set of restrictions may include the easing of the 5km limit to a county basis from 12 April, and that outdoor sports, such as tennis and golf, and non-contact training for under 18s would be permitted from 26 April.