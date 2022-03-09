#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 9 March 2022
Coronavirus: 9,070 new cases and 829 patients in hospital, including 51 in ICU

The figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 3:25 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 1,715 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

In addition, 7,355 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

This brings the combined total of Covid-19 reported today to 9,070.

As of 8am this morning, there were 829 people in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19 receiving treatment.

Of those in hosptial, 51 were in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 11,380 cases of Covid-19.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

