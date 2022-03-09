Coronavirus: 9,070 new cases and 829 patients in hospital, including 51 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 1,715 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.
In addition, 7,355 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
This brings the combined total of Covid-19 reported today to 9,070.
As of 8am this morning, there were 829 people in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19 receiving treatment.
Of those in hosptial, 51 were in intensive care.
Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 11,380 cases of Covid-19.
