Wednesday 11 March, 2020
World Health Organization declares spread of coronavirus a pandemic

The WHO has today confirmed it has been characterised as a pandemic.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 4:32 PM
20 minutes ago 48,047 Views 54 Comments
THE SPREAD OF the new coronavirus Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic, by the World Health Organization (WHO

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Director General of the WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the number of cases of Covid-19 outside of China has increased 13-fold and the number of countries has tripled.

There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died. 

“Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospital,” he said. “In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of Covid-19 cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher”.”

He said the WHO has been assessing this outbreak and is “deeply concerned” by the levels of spread and severity and by what he described as the “alarming levels of inaction”. 

“We have therefore made the assessment that Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic”. 

The characterisation of the situation as a pandemic does not trigger any specific actions. 

Dr Ghebreyesus said describing the situation as a pandemic does not change the WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by the virus, nor does it change what countries should do. 

“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”

He urged countries to continue detecting, testing, treating, isolating, tracing and mobilising their people in response to the cases they have so they can prevent clusters and community transmission. 

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha Orla Dwyer.

