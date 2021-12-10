#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 10 December 2021
Coronavirus: 4,115 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures today.

By Jane Moore Friday 10 Dec 2021, 5:11 PM
57 minutes ago 17,401 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5625747
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,115 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 511 people are in hospital with the coronavirus disease, including 110 patients in intensive care units.

Yesterday, 4,022 new cases were confirmed, a total of 530 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 115 people were in ICU.

The Department of Health also confirmed yesterday that there are now six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Ireland, while a number of other probable cases are under investigation.

In a statement this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said we are in “a very uncertain and unstable position” due to the high incidence of Covid in Ireland driven by the Delta variant.

“This is a matter of very significant concern as we wait for more evidence relating to the Omicron variant and the impact it may have to emerge.

At the moment, based on the evidence available to us, we believe that the public health measures we are so familiar with will work to slow and stop the transmission of the Omicron variant, as well as the Delta variant. Early indications suggest that a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine will offer good protection against infection from Delta and Omicron.

He urged those who are eligible for a Covid booster vaccine to receive the jab “as soon as it is available to you”.

“Similarly, if you are yet to receive a primary dose of Covid-19 vaccine then please come forward as soon as possible. You can get more information on where you can receive your vaccine, as well as trusted public health information on www.hse.ie, or by contacting your GP or local pharmacy.

“We are all aware that this day two weeks is Christmas Eve, a time of year when we all look forward to coming together with friends and family.

“You can take measures today and in the next few days that will ensure the safest possible interaction with your loved ones over Christmas.”

“Risk assess the environments you plan to be in over the next two weeks – consider if they offer the opportunity to protect yourself with each layer of the public health advice.”

He said the following simple measures can reduce this risk:

  • Avoid crowds and reduce your contacts
  • Wear a mask including in crowded outdoor environments
  • Keep your distance if you feel unsafe feel empowered to leave
  • Open windows and avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces
  • Clean your hands regularly

