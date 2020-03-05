This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare school closes for two weeks after pupil among four people to test positive for Covid-19 in the west

Another school in the north of the county has advised parents to keep their children at home today.

By Pat Flynn Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 7:57 AM
1 hour ago 38,464 Views 61 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5034051
Image: sam boal/rollingnews
Image: sam boal/rollingnews

PARENTS OF CHILDREN attending at national school in Co Clare have been advised of a two-week precautionary closure after it was confirmed that a pupil had tested positive for Covid-19.

Another school in the north of the county has advised parents to keep their children at home today pending advice from the HSE.

In a text to parents last night, management said:

A child in our school has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a precaution, school is closed from tomorrow (Thursday) for 14 days. Re-opening 18th March. Public health doctors will contact you individually from tomorrow on.

The text also stated that confirmation for the school has been cancelled as a result.

Earlier, it was confirmed that four more cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to six in the

The four, two male and two female patients, were reported to be from the western part of the country and had travelled from the same affected area in northern Italy. It’s understood the four are part of the one family.

Within an hour of the Department of Health confirmation the new cases, parents of children at a national school in Clare received a text from school management confirming the school would remain closed until 18 March.

One parent of a child attending the school said:

“We (parents) all got a text tonight confirming that a child in the school had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus. We really don’t know what to do now. There’s been a lot of talk on the parent’s WhatsApp group and we haven’t a clue what will happen next.”

My child is off school for the next two weeks which means I’ll have to stay at home and take time off my job. That’s going to be very very tough. I can’t really ask someone else to mind him in case he has picked it up. I don’t know what to do.

Overnight, parents of pupils attending a secondary school in north Clare were advised that the school would remain closed today.

The text said: “(School) will remained closed Thurs 5th March pending advice from HSE re. Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in locality. Will advise further tomorrow.”

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Latest HSE advice

The HSE’s main advice page on the coronavirus has been changed overnight to note the new case in the Republic. 

Related Reads

04.03.20 Workers' entitlements, risks for infants and why we're not restricting travel - Answers to our readers' Covid-19 questions
02.03.20 Here are workers' entitlements if they are affected by Covid-19
02.03.20 Covid-19: What are the symptoms and what protocols are in place to deal with suspected cases?

In a section detailing the risk of catching the virus, the latest advice says:

The risk of catching coronavirus in Ireland is still low. This may change. However, most people may continue to go to work, school and other public places, as usual.

Anyone who knows they have been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days and has symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever) should:

  • Isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room, with a phone
  • Phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112, or 999
  • In a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

Close contact means either:

  • Face-to-face contact
  • Spending more than 15 minutes within 2 metres of an infected person
  • Living in the same house as an infected person

More details on how to protect yourself from Covid-19 are available on the HSE website

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (61)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie