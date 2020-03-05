Clare school closes for two weeks after pupil among four people to test positive for Covid-19 in the west

PARENTS OF CHILDREN attending at national school in Co Clare have been advised of a two-week precautionary closure after it was confirmed that a pupil had tested positive for Covid-19.

Another school in the north of the county has advised parents to keep their children at home today pending advice from the HSE.

In a text to parents last night, management said:

A child in our school has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a precaution, school is closed from tomorrow (Thursday) for 14 days. Re-opening 18th March. Public health doctors will contact you individually from tomorrow on.

The text also stated that confirmation for the school has been cancelled as a result.

Earlier, it was confirmed that four more cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total to six in the

The four, two male and two female patients, were reported to be from the western part of the country and had travelled from the same affected area in northern Italy. It’s understood the four are part of the one family.

Within an hour of the Department of Health confirmation the new cases, parents of children at a national school in Clare received a text from school management confirming the school would remain closed until 18 March.

One parent of a child attending the school said:

“We (parents) all got a text tonight confirming that a child in the school had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus. We really don’t know what to do now. There’s been a lot of talk on the parent’s WhatsApp group and we haven’t a clue what will happen next.”

My child is off school for the next two weeks which means I’ll have to stay at home and take time off my job. That’s going to be very very tough. I can’t really ask someone else to mind him in case he has picked it up. I don’t know what to do.

Overnight, parents of pupils attending a secondary school in north Clare were advised that the school would remain closed today.

The text said: “(School) will remained closed Thurs 5th March pending advice from HSE re. Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in locality. Will advise further tomorrow.”

Latest HSE advice

The HSE’s main advice page on the coronavirus has been changed overnight to note the new case in the Republic.

In a section detailing the risk of catching the virus, the latest advice says:

The risk of catching coronavirus in Ireland is still low. This may change. However, most people may continue to go to work, school and other public places, as usual.

Anyone who knows they have been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days and has symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever) should:

Isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room, with a phone

Phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112, or 999

In a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

Close contact means either:

Face-to-face contact

Spending more than 15 minutes within 2 metres of an infected person

Living in the same house as an infected person

More details on how to protect yourself from Covid-19 are available on the HSE website.