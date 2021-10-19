Coronavirus: 2,399 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,399 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 473 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,578 new cases of Covid-19, 484 people with the virus in hospital and 73 in ICU.

The 5-day moving average is 1,890.

Today’s figure of 2,399 new cases is the highest daily amount recorded in Ireland since January 2021. On that day, 2,598 cases were reported.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday last, October 13, 5,306 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

This includes 26 deaths newly notified in the past week.

Today’s figures come on the back of the government’s announcement for restrictions for hospitality and entertainment.