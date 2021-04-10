Coronavirus: 14 deaths and 455 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have announced a further 455 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this evening.

In a statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed that a further 14 people with Covid-19 have died.

Of the deaths reported today, three occurred in April, one occurred in March, six occurred in February and four occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 72.5 years, and the ages ranged from 55 to 90 years old.

This now brings the death toll from Covid-19 to 4,783, with over 240,643 total cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the pandemic began. Validation of Health Protection Surveillance Centre data has lead to the denotification of four confirmed cases.

Of the cases confirmed today:

212 are men / 237 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

The five-day moving average is now 438.

There are currently 208 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 52 are in ICU. There have been an additional 11 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours.