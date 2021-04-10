#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 10 April 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 14 deaths and 455 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by NPHET in a statement.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 4:10 PM
1 hour ago 34,977 Views 59 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5405974
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have announced a further 455 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this evening.

In a statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed that a further 14 people with Covid-19 have died.

Of the deaths reported today, three occurred in April, one occurred in March, six occurred in February and four occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 72.5 years, and the ages ranged from 55 to 90 years old.

This now brings the death toll from Covid-19 to 4,783, with over 240,643 total cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the pandemic began. Validation of Health Protection Surveillance Centre data has lead to the denotification of four confirmed cases.

Of the cases confirmed today:

  • 212 are men / 237 are women
  • 77% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The five-day moving average is now 438.

There are currently 208 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 52 are in ICU. There have been an additional 11 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (59)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie