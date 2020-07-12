This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 12 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Florida reports record high 15,300 positive Covid-19 cases in one day

The US yesterday recorded a new daily high of 66,528 cases.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 6:10 PM
26 minutes ago 4,336 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5148171
A sign directs people to a drive through COVID-19 testing site operated by the Florida Department of Health.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
A sign directs people to a drive through COVID-19 testing site operated by the Florida Department of Health.
A sign directs people to a drive through COVID-19 testing site operated by the Florida Department of Health.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE STATE OF Florida in the United States has reported 15,300 new cases of Covid-19 today, following on from the country hitting a new all-time record of 66,528 daily cases yesterday.

The Florida Department of Health today reported over 140,000 Covid-19 test results, 11.25% of which were positive.

The 15,300 figure is a new state record after California had the previous record of daily positive cases with 11,694 last Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

There is now a total of 269,811 confirmed cases in Florida and 4,242 deaths relating to Covid-19. 

Yesterday, the United States hit a new record high number of  66,528 cases reported in a 24-hour period, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has recorded a total of 3,242,073 infections, the university said in its latest data as of 8.30pm yesterday (1.30am Irish time).

The death toll stood at 134,729. The US has seen daily new cases top 60,000 in four of the past five days up to Saturday.

President Donald Trump also yesterday donned a face mask in public for the first time, yielding to criticism to set a public health example.

Trump wore a dark mask featuring the presidential seal as he walked through Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington to meet with wounded veterans.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

virus-outbreak-disney Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom in Florida yesterday. Source: Joe Burbank

In Florida, Disney World on Saturday reopened two of its four Orlando theme parks.

Visitors had reserved their tickets in advance, allowing the park to control the number of people and accommodate for social distancing.

Visitors were required to undergo temperature checks and hand sanitiser was made widely available. 

- With reporting by AFP and Press Association

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie