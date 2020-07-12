Florida reports record high 15,300 positive Covid-19 cases in one day

A sign directs people to a drive through COVID-19 testing site operated by the Florida Department of Health.

A sign directs people to a drive through COVID-19 testing site operated by the Florida Department of Health.

THE STATE OF Florida in the United States has reported 15,300 new cases of Covid-19 today, following on from the country hitting a new all-time record of 66,528 daily cases yesterday.

The Florida Department of Health today reported over 140,000 Covid-19 test results, 11.25% of which were positive.

The 15,300 figure is a new state record after California had the previous record of daily positive cases with 11,694 last Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

There is now a total of 269,811 confirmed cases in Florida and 4,242 deaths relating to Covid-19.

Yesterday, the United States hit a new record high number of 66,528 cases reported in a 24-hour period, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has recorded a total of 3,242,073 infections, the university said in its latest data as of 8.30pm yesterday (1.30am Irish time).

The death toll stood at 134,729. The US has seen daily new cases top 60,000 in four of the past five days up to Saturday.

President Donald Trump also yesterday donned a face mask in public for the first time, yielding to criticism to set a public health example.

Trump wore a dark mask featuring the presidential seal as he walked through Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington to meet with wounded veterans.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom in Florida yesterday. Source: Joe Burbank

In Florida, Disney World on Saturday reopened two of its four Orlando theme parks.

Visitors had reserved their tickets in advance, allowing the park to control the number of people and accommodate for social distancing.

Visitors were required to undergo temperature checks and hand sanitiser was made widely available.

- With reporting by AFP and Press Association