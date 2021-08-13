#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 1,978 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health announced the figures this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 13 Aug 2021, 5:39 PM
32 minutes ago 16,940 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5521890
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: RollingNews.ie
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,978 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 221 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 43 in ICU, according to the Department of Health.

Yesterday, there were 1,903 cases, 219 people with Covid-19 in hospital, and 37 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly – 15 deaths were confirmed on 11 August, and the total number to date is 5,059.

“We have reported over 10,000 cases in the last week and, while we have very high incidence across Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said in a statement this evening.

Dr Glynn added that while incidence is also particularly high in those aged 16-29 years, it is also now rising across all age groups. 

“While vaccination has very positively impacted on the proportion of positive cases who end up in hospital or critical care, the current high and increasing incidence will nevertheless result in a significant number of people getting very sick with Covid-19,” he said. 

“At the peak o the second wave in October we had 47 people in critical care. Today, we have 43, with eight new admissions in the last 24 hours.” 

Dr Glynn warned that while vaccines work, “they must also be supported by all of us continuing to follow the public health advice to keep each other safe and break the chain of transmissions of Covid-19″. 

“If you plan to socialise this weekend, risk assess your plans. Try to meet up in small groups, meet outdoors and avoid crowds if possible,” Dr Glynn said. 

“Wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance. If you are in an environment that feels unsafe then leave,” he said. 

“Remember that if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all, self-isolate. Do not meet up with others or go to work. Arrange a test.” 

