Coronavirus: 1,903 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,903 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 219 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 37 in ICU, according to the Department of Health.

Today marks the highest daily Covid-19 figures in Ireland since 23 January when there were 1,905 cases recorded.

Yesterday, there were 1,819 cases, 206 people with Covid-19 in hospital, and 36 in ICU.

As of last Wednesday, there has been a total of 5,044 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

In a post on Twitter this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation.

“This protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant.”