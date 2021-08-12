#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 1,903 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health announced the figures this afternoon.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 5:53 PM
Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 5:53 PM
Image: Sam Boal
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,903 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 219 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 37 in ICU, according to the Department of Health.

Today marks the highest daily Covid-19 figures in Ireland since 23 January when there were 1,905 cases recorded. 

Yesterday, there were 1,819 cases, 206 people with Covid-19 in hospital, and 36 in ICU.

As of last Wednesday, there has been a total of 5,044 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

In a post on Twitter this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation. 

“This protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant.” 

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

