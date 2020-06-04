Coronavirus: Five deaths and 38 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further five people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, and there have been 38 new cases.

This brings to 1,664 the total number of people with Covid-19 who have died in this country.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been 25,142 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Tuesday 2 June (when there was 25,104 cases), reveals:

Of confirmed cases, 57% are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,311 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 410 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,025 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,109 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,521 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%.

Facemasks on public transport are not mandatory

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that “further progress” has been made during the month of May in suppressing the spread of Covid-19.

A downward trend is evident in the number of hospitalisations, ICU admissions and reported deaths, he said.

“Adherence to public health personal behaviours (hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette) is essential in avoiding an upsurge of infection in the future.”

When asked about whether wearing facemasks should be made mandatory, Holohan said they had considered that, and although they advise that face coverings should be worn, it is not mandatory.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “It is reassuring to witness over the past number of weeks that the vast majority of people continue to work collectively to adhere to the public health guidance, engaging in social distancing and hygiene behaviours as a new way of life.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that the reproductive number is now estimated to be between 0.4 and 0.7.

“The easing of restrictions in Phase One has not negatively impacted the R-number, in no small part thanks to the collective behaviours of our population in preventing resurgence of the disease.”

Liam Woods, HSE National Director of Acute Hospitals, said: “Thanks to the collective efforts of everyone in Ireland, Ireland’s healthcare system has withstood the challenge that this virus posed at the outset of this crisis. We must keep up the good work to ensure we remain vigilant against a second surge of Covid-19.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today to finalise recommendations on whether Ireland can move on to Phase Two or not.

Cabinet is meeting tonight and tomorrow at Dublin Castle to discuss the recommendations, and a public announcement will be made tomorrow on what Covid-19 measures will be in place for Phase Two, which is due to come into effect from Monday, 8 June.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil this afternoon that the government’s plan to re-open the country can be accelerated – but only if it is deemed safe to do so.

- with reporting from Dominic McGrath