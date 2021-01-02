#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 4 deaths and a record high of 3,394 new cases confirmed

The figures were confirmed by public health officials this evening.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 6:04 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: RollingNews.ie
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE today confirmed an additional 3,394 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

In a statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) have also confirmed 4 more deaths from Covid-19.

This brings the death toll to 2,252, with a total of 96,926 cases of Covid-19 being reported in Ireland since the pandemic began.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 1,619 are men / 1,766 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 389 in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 2pm this afternoon, there are 607 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 56 are in ICU. There have been 71 hospitalisations in the last 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 381.6.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The incidence of COVID-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March. Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.

“It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons. 

“We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.

“People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.”

