This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 22 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over-65s account for 90% of coronavirus deaths recorded in Ireland

At its peak, there were 270 Covid-19 related deaths in the week ending 17 April.

By Press Association Friday 22 May 2020, 2:07 PM
11 minutes ago 1,500 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5105401
File image of Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing on Covid-19 figures.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File image of Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing on Covid-19 figures.
File image of Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing on Covid-19 figures.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THOSE AGED OVER 65 make up 90% of Covid-19 related deaths, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO published a new detailed breakdown of Covid-19 deaths and cases in Ireland today. 

It found almost 92% of Covid-19 deaths were among the over 65s up to 15 May.

This older age group also accounted for more than 26% of all confirmed cases of the virus.

Further analysis found that 14% of all confirmed cases are people aged 80 or older despite only making up 3% of the population.

At its peak, 270 people died in the week ending 17 April while there was a high of 6,049 cases that week.

This had fallen to 65 in the week ending 15 May, the lowest since the end of March.

confirmed cases county Total number of confirmed cases by province. Source: CSO

More men have been confirmed dead from Covid-19 than women (670 deaths compared to 617) even though more women were diagnosed as a confirmed case than men (13,694 women compared to 10,170 men).

Meanwhile, the Cabinet is meeting on Friday to discuss whether people travelling to the Republic will be legally obliged to tell the State where they plan to self-isolate after arriving into the country by plane or boat.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The plan would see travellers become legally required to fill out a locator form.

An official announcement on the plan is expected later on Friday.

Ireland’s tally of daily new coronavirus cases has fallen below 100 for a sixth day in a row on Thursday.

The death toll has risen to 1,583 after a further 12 deaths were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There were 76 new confirmed cases of the infection, bringing the total since the outbreak began in Ireland to 24,391.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie