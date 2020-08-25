This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Coronavirus: No deaths and 92 new cases in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 6:03 PM
1 hour ago 51,847 Views 71 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5185570
Image: Sam Boal; RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal; RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 92 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

It brings Ireland’s total number of Covid-19 cases to 28,201*.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also announced that no further deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed.

The number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,777.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 52 are men, and 38 are women
  • 69% are under 45 years of age
  • 46 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 11 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 31 in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, 7 in Clare, 7 in Wexford, 5 in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “While the number of cases reported each day remains high, the situation nationally has remained relatively stable over the past week.

However, we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny.



Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Measures introduced last week would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week. In the meantime, we must continue to follow public health advice – reduce social contacts and avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings and wash hands regularly.”

*Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 28,201 confirmed cases reflects this.

