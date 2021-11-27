Coronavirus: 4,791 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,791 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

As of 8am today, 536 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 118 in intensive care.

4,620 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday. 572 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, 118 of whom were in ICU.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Thursday that the incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland “remains concerningly high”.

“We need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission,” he said on Twitter.

He said anyone socialising should think about the risk associated with the activities planned and remember steps such as wearing a mask correctly and avoiding poorly ventilated indoor spaces.