Dublin: 16°C Monday 29 March 2021
Coronavirus: One death and 539 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were released in a statement this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 29 Mar 2021, 5:18 PM
Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn at a press briefing last week.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 539 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

One more person with Covid-19 has also died.

The latest figures from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 235,078 and the total death toll to 4,667.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 288 are men / 249 are women
  • 73% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 262 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 30 in Westmeath, 26 in Galway, 21 in Meath, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 147 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 331 Covid-19 patients are in hospital of which 70 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

