Coronavirus: One death and 539 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 539 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

One more person with Covid-19 has also died.

The latest figures from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 235,078 and the total death toll to 4,667.

Of the cases notified today:

288 are men / 249 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

262 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 30 in Westmeath, 26 in Galway, 21 in Meath, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 147 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 331 Covid-19 patients are in hospital of which 70 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.